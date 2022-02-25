TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA) Shares Gap Up on Better-Than-Expected Earnings

TravelCenters of America Inc. (NASDAQ:TA – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Wednesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $38.02, but opened at $43.35. TravelCenters of America shares last traded at $43.17, with a volume of 2,031 shares traded.

The specialty retailer reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.87. TravelCenters of America had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 0.60%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on TA shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on TravelCenters of America from $76.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered TravelCenters of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on TravelCenters of America from $48.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in TravelCenters of America by 224.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 310,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,072,000 after acquiring an additional 214,567 shares in the last quarter. Amitell Capital Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $8,103,000. Potomac Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $7,287,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in TravelCenters of America by 85.2% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 231,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $6,761,000 after purchasing an additional 106,400 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in TravelCenters of America during the 4th quarter worth about $5,210,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $614.11 million, a PE ratio of 15.49 and a beta of 2.01.

About TravelCenters of America (NASDAQ:TA)

TravelCenters of America Inc operates travel centers and standalone restaurants in the United States and Canada. Its travel centers offer a range of products and services, including diesel fuel and gasoline, diesel exhaust fluid, and truck repair and maintenance, and roadside services, as well as operates full service and quick service restaurants, and various customer amenities.

