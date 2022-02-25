Needham & Company LLC Cuts Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV) Price Target to $19.00

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $28.00 to $19.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

MNTV has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Momentive Global from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Momentive Global from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Craig Hallum cut Momentive Global from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Momentive Global from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. Finally, TheStreet cut Momentive Global from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a report on Friday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Momentive Global currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.67.

NASDAQ MNTV opened at $15.75 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.98 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.14. Momentive Global has a fifty-two week low of $14.94 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Momentive Global (NASDAQ:MNTV – Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $117.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $120.57 million. Momentive Global had a negative net margin of 27.77% and a negative return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.13) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Momentive Global will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

In other Momentive Global news, President Thomas E. Hale sold 10,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $160,776.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Lora D. Blum sold 4,338 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total value of $67,759.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 31,453 shares of company stock valued at $491,296. 17.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,851,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,219,000 after acquiring an additional 106,790 shares in the last quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Spyglass Capital Management LLC now owns 8,464,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,910,000 after acquiring an additional 358,085 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Momentive Global by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,096,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,698,000 after acquiring an additional 710,331 shares in the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its position in Momentive Global by 65.4% during the 3rd quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 7,282,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,739,000 after buying an additional 2,879,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors acquired a new position in Momentive Global during the 2nd quarter valued at about $59,898,000. 77.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Momentive Global, Inc provides agile software solutions that help companies turn stakeholder feedback into action. Its platform empowers users to collect, analyze, and act on feedback from customers, employees, website and application users, and market research audiences. The company offers enterprise solutions for agile experience management and insights by three product brands: Momentive, GetFeedback and SurveyMonkey.

