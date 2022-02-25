Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY) to Buy

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of BPER Banca (OTCMKTS:BPXXY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BPXXY. Kepler Capital Markets raised shares of BPER Banca from a hold rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the stock from €2.00 ($2.27) to €2.60 ($2.95) in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of BPER Banca in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BPER Banca has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2.60.

OTCMKTS BPXXY opened at $5.14 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.61. BPER Banca has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.14.

BPER Banca S.p.A. engages in the provision of banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Private, Corporate, Large Corporate, Finance, Corporate Center, and Other Activities. The Retail segment refers to individuals and joint accounts not regulated by the BPERPrivate service; sole traders; and partnerships or limited companies.

