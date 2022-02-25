Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena (OTCMKTS:BMDPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.
Shares of Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena stock opened at $1.09 on Thursday. Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena has a one year low of $1.00 and a one year high of $1.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.21.
Banca Monte dei Paschi di Siena Company Profile (Get Rating)
