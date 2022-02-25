Royal Bank of Canada Cuts CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Price Target to $60.00

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by Royal Bank of Canada from $85.00 to $60.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 0.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CSGP. TheStreet cut CoStar Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on CoStar Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on CoStar Group from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CoStar Group from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered CoStar Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, January 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.11.

NASDAQ CSGP opened at $60.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a PE ratio of 101.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 0.85. CoStar Group has a fifty-two week low of $49.00 and a fifty-two week high of $101.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $71.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.59. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $506.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $501.24 million. CoStar Group had a return on equity of 6.82% and a net margin of 12.51%. CoStar Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that CoStar Group will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 930.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,681,083 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,617,667,000 after purchasing an additional 39,443,646 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 986.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,373,033 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $693,455,000 after buying an additional 7,602,653 shares in the last quarter. Third Point LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 931.1% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 5,671,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $469,672,000 after buying an additional 5,121,000 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,371.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,373,554 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $279,398,000 after buying an additional 3,144,285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in CoStar Group by 1,010.9% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 2,485,386 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $205,840,000 after buying an additional 2,261,665 shares in the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CoStar Group, Inc provides commercial real estate information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate and related business communities. The firm’s suite of online services enables clients to analyze, interpret and gain unmatched insight on commercial property values and market conditions.

