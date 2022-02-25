Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Get Rating) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 5,154 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 121,865 shares.The stock last traded at $330.68 and had previously closed at $330.27.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $352.24 and its 200 day moving average is $349.94.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XLG. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 688,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,185,000 after acquiring an additional 42,308 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 452,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,976,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 233,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,065,000 after purchasing an additional 25,047 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 195,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,381,000 after buying an additional 10,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 71.3% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 151,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,870,000 after buying an additional 63,027 shares during the period.

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.