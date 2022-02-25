The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Trading Up 9.8% Following Dividend Announcement

The Hackett Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating)’s share price rose 9.8% on Wednesday after the company announced a dividend. The company traded as high as $21.21 and last traded at $20.93. Approximately 1,222 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 85,326 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.06.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from The Hackett Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The Hackett Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.63%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on HCKT. Barrington Research upped their target price on The Hackett Group from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of The Hackett Group from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $610.74 million, a PE ratio of 25.95, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.72. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.02.

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.04. The Hackett Group had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 9.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Hackett Group, Inc. will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trigran Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Trigran Investments Inc. now owns 2,721,320 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $53,392,000 after purchasing an additional 39,965 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 1.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,609,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,999,000 after buying an additional 25,194 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Hackett Group by 19.8% in the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,226,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,093,000 after acquiring an additional 202,776 shares during the last quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 907,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $17,801,000 after acquiring an additional 123,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in The Hackett Group by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 727,980 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $14,945,000 after acquiring an additional 26,325 shares during the period. 80.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Hackett Group, Inc engages in the provision of business and technology consulting services. The firm’s services include benchmarking, executive advisory, business transformation, enterprise performance management, training and advisory to global business services. It also produces digital transformation including robotic process automation and enterprise cloud application implementation.

