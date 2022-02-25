Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) CEO Christian O. Henry Sells 2,122 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) CEO Christian O. Henry sold 2,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.09, for a total value of $23,532.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NASDAQ PACB opened at $11.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 19.99, a current ratio of 20.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.04 and a fifty-two week high of $37.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a PE ratio of -52.38 and a beta of 1.14.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.03). Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 29.42% and a negative net margin of 30.39%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -0.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PACB shares. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Pacific Biosciences of California has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $39.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,472 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Pacific Biosciences of California by 1.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 47,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,208,000 after buying an additional 506 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Pacific Biosciences of California during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Pacific Biosciences of California by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $571,000 after buying an additional 891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,042 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $205,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. 85.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc engages in the development, manufacture and sale of an integrated platform for genetic analysis. The firm’s products and services include PacBio sequel system, consumables, analytical software and single molecule real-time (SMRT) compatible products. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Asia Pacific.

