Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL) Given New $45.00 Price Target at SVB Leerink

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by equities research analysts at SVB Leerink from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. SVB Leerink’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 15.74% from the company’s current price.

VCEL has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Vericel from $55.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vericel from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.00.

Shares of Vericel stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -3,888.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a 50 day moving average of $36.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.56. Vericel has a 1-year low of $30.67 and a 1-year high of $68.94.

Vericel (NASDAQ:VCEL – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The biotechnology company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $47.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.09 million. Vericel had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Vericel will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jonathan Mark Hopper sold 14,881 shares of Vericel stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.11, for a total transaction of $596,876.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven C. Gilman sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $195,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 20,881 shares of company stock worth $832,727. 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Vericel by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,073,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,975,000 after buying an additional 197,562 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vericel by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 447,462 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $17,585,000 after acquiring an additional 214,986 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Vericel by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 32,153 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Vericel by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 58,807 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vericel by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 38,099 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares during the period.

Vericel Corp. engages in the research, product development, manufacture, and distribution of patient-specific, expanded cellular therapies for use in the treatment of patients with diseases. Its product portfolio includes MACI and Epicel. The MACI portfolio is FDA-approved product that applies the process of tissue engineering to grow cells on scaffolds using healthy cartilage tissue from the patient’s own knee.

