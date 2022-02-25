LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Rating Lowered to Sector Weight at KeyCorp

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at KeyCorp to a “sector weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

LPSN has been the topic of a number of other reports. B. Riley lowered their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $70.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut LivePerson from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded LivePerson from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on LivePerson from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.23.

Shares of LivePerson stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -18.87 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $46.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 3.28. LivePerson has a 52-week low of $21.62 and a 52-week high of $68.97.

In other LivePerson news, CEO Robert P. Locascio sold 8,943 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.37, for a total transaction of $217,940.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LPSN. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of LivePerson by 3.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 442,389 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,977,000 after purchasing an additional 14,554 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in LivePerson by 101,011.8% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 17,189 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in LivePerson by 19.6% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 34,544 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,037,000 after buying an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in LivePerson by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,002,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $126,633,000 after buying an additional 87,103 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LivePerson by 11.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter.

LivePerson, Inc engages in the provision of mobile and online messaging solutions through Conversational Artificial Intelligence (AI). Conversational AI allows humans and machines to interact using natural language, including speech or text. The company operates through the Business and Consumer segments.

