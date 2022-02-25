Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO) Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.37 Per Share

Geodrill Limited (TSE:GEO – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Cormark lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for Geodrill in a research report issued on Thursday, February 24th. Cormark analyst N. Dion now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.37 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.36. Cormark also issued estimates for Geodrill’s FY2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS.

Separately, TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Geodrill from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th.

Shares of GEO opened at C$2.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.06. The stock has a market cap of C$118.27 million and a PE ratio of 6.83. Geodrill has a 12-month low of C$1.73 and a 12-month high of C$2.99. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.22.

Geodrill Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides mineral exploration drilling services to mining companies in West Africa, Zambia, and Peru. It offers reverse circulation, core, air-core, deep directional, reverse circulation grade control, water borehole, underground, mine blast hole, and horizontal drilling services.

