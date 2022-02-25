ModivCare Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $7.31 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:MODV)

ModivCare Inc. (NASDAQ:MODV – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for ModivCare in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Tanquilut now expects that the company will earn $7.31 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $7.56. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ModivCare’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.64 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.51 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.53 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.68 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of ModivCare from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ModivCare from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of ModivCare from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd.

NASDAQ:MODV opened at $101.30 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.68. ModivCare has a 52 week low of $94.38 and a 52 week high of $211.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 136.1% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,078 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ModivCare by 21.0% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $7,564,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $568,000. Finally, EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in shares of ModivCare in the third quarter worth approximately $1,489,000.

ModivCare, Inc provides technology-enabled services, which offers integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. It operates through the following business segments: Non-Emergency Medical Transportation (NEMT), Matrix Investment, and Personal Care. The NEMT segment operates under the brands ModivCare Solutions, LLC, and Circulation and includes the Company’s activities for executive, accounting, finance, internal audit, tax, legal, certain strategic and development functions and the Company’s insurance captive.

