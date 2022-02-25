Q1 2022 Earnings Estimate for Viper Energy Partners LP Issued By Truist Financial (NASDAQ:VNOM)

Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Viper Energy Partners in a report issued on Wednesday, February 23rd. Truist Financial analyst N. Dingmann now expects that the oil and gas producer will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.24.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on VNOM. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Viper Energy Partners in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised their price target on Viper Energy Partners from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Viper Energy Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.29.

Shares of Viper Energy Partners stock opened at $28.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -219.60 and a beta of 2.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Viper Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $14.24 and a 12 month high of $29.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $22.58.

Viper Energy Partners (NASDAQ:VNOM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $165.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.77 million. Viper Energy Partners had a positive return on equity of 1.20% and a negative net margin of 2.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 117.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VNOM. Shell Asset Management Co. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 36,606 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $780,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,008 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 729 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,266 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 788 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 92.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 908 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viper Energy Partners by 30.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 919 shares during the period. 37.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Viper Energy Partners news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 1,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.88, for a total value of $37,320,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Matt Zmigrosky sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.62, for a total value of $58,336.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from Viper Energy Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.58%. Viper Energy Partners’s payout ratio is presently -1,169.14%.

Viper Energy Partners LP engages in the acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It owns, acquires, and exploits oil and natural gas properties in North America. The company was founded on February 27, 2014 and is headquartered in Midland, TX.

