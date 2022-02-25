National Bank Financial Weighs in on Taseko Mines Limited’s Q1 2022 Earnings (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB)

Taseko Mines Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:TGB – Get Rating) (TSE:TKO) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for Taseko Mines in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, February 23rd. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.06 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Taseko Mines’ FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.44 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$2.75 to C$3.10 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. TD Securities boosted their price target on Taseko Mines from C$3.50 to C$3.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Taseko Mines from C$3.00 to C$2.75 in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Liberum Capital downgraded Taseko Mines from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $2.93.

Shares of TGB opened at $1.85 on Friday. Taseko Mines has a 12-month low of $1.47 and a 12-month high of $2.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 3.05 and a current ratio of 3.75. The stock has a market cap of $527.05 million, a P/E ratio of 20.56 and a beta of 2.26.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 7,387,240 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $15,195,000 after acquiring an additional 92,800 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,673,182 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $13,685,000 after acquiring an additional 739,212 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,434,896 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 509,611 shares in the last quarter. Moore Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moore Capital Management LP now owns 2,409,137 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,553,000 after acquiring an additional 742,874 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Taseko Mines by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,123,379 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,013,000 after acquiring an additional 897,936 shares in the last quarter. 20.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taseko Mines Ltd. operates as a mining company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of mineral deposits. It holds interest in Gibraltar, Florence Copper, Aley Niobium, Yellowhead, New Prosperity, and Harmony projects. The company was founded on April 15, 1966 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

