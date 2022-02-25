Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 6.9%

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.09. 17,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,003,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.
Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18.
Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)
Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.
