Mirion Technologies (NYSE:MIR) Shares Down 6.9%

Mirion Technologies Inc. (NYSE:MIR – Get Rating) shares traded down 6.9% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $7.96 and last traded at $8.09. 17,635 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 1,003,664 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Mirion Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.18.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MIR. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Mirion Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Tuttle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mirion Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mirion Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $235,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.57% of the company’s stock.

Mirion Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:MIR)

Permanent Capital Strategies (PCS) is a dedicated group within Goldman Sachs Asset Management (GSAM) purpose-built to sponsor SPAC vehicles. The PCS team brings together access to best-in-class sourcing across the Goldman Sachs platform and the broad investing capabilities necessary for a successful SPAC transaction.

