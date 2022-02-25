Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN) Insider Acquires $45,650.00 in Stock

Byrna Technologies Inc. (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) insider Michael Wager acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.13 per share, for a total transaction of $45,650.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Byrna Technologies stock opened at $8.95 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $213.14 million, a P/E ratio of -68.85 and a beta of 0.83. Byrna Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $7.86 and a one year high of $30.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.28.

Byrna Technologies (OTCMKTS:BYRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Byrna Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.66% and a negative net margin of 4.09%. The company had revenue of $11.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.20 million. On average, equities analysts expect that Byrna Technologies Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Byrna Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Byrna Technologies by 189.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in Byrna Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Byrna Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 12.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BYRN. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Byrna Technologies from $35.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Byrna Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Byrna Technologies from $34.00 to $25.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH dropped their price objective on Byrna Technologies from $26.50 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday.

Byrna Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacturing of less lethal equipment and munitions. The firm’s products include Byrna and SDI. It offers non-lethal weapons for military and law enforcement personnel. The company was founded on March 1, 2005 and is headquartered in Andover, MA.

