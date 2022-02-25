iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 4.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 14,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 604,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.
The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.
iHeartMedia Company Profile (NASDAQ:IHRT)
iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on iHeartMedia (IHRT)
- The Technicals are Still Bullish for These 3 Small Caps
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
Receive News & Ratings for iHeartMedia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iHeartMedia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.