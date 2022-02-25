iHeartMedia (NASDAQ:IHRT) Trading Down 4.6%

iHeartMedia, Inc. (NASDAQ:IHRT – Get Rating)’s share price was down 4.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $19.01 and last traded at $19.01. Approximately 14,906 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 604,410 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.93.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered iHeartMedia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, iHeartMedia currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.35 and a 200 day moving average of $21.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.92, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC increased its stake in shares of iHeartMedia by 63.7% in the 4th quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 1,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new position in iHeartMedia during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in iHeartMedia by 11,084.6% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,882 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in iHeartMedia in the third quarter worth $96,000. Institutional investors own 72.86% of the company’s stock.

iHeartMedia, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Audio, and Audio & Media Services. The Audio segment offers broadcast radio, digital, mobile, podcasts, social, program syndication, traffic, weather, news and sports data distribution, and on-demand entertainment, as well as live events, including mobile platforms and products; and operates Premiere Networks, a national radio network that produces, distributes, or represents approximately 120 syndicated radio programs and services to approximately 6,500 radio station affiliates.

