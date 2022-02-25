Andrew James King Sells 2,500 Shares of Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY) Stock

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KDNY – Get Rating) insider Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total transaction of $32,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Andrew James King also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 10th, Andrew James King sold 2,500 shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.31, for a total value of $33,275.00.

Shares of Chinook Therapeutics stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. Chinook Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.48 and a 52 week high of $19.85. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.78. The company has a market cap of $599.02 million, a PE ratio of -3.52 and a beta of -0.02.

KDNY has been the subject of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Chinook Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Chinook Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Chinook Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,987,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,733,000 after buying an additional 450,705 shares during the last quarter. TCG Crossover Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chinook Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $14,391,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 218,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,560,000 after purchasing an additional 23,289 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its position in shares of Chinook Therapeutics by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 23,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 4,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Chinook Therapeutics by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.25% of the company’s stock.

About Chinook Therapeutics

Chinook Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing precision medicines for rare, severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

