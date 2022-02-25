Adeola Olaniyan Sells 526 Shares of Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV) Stock

Carriage Services, Inc. (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) insider Adeola Olaniyan sold 526 shares of Carriage Services stock in a transaction on Sunday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $26,031.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

CSV stock opened at $48.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.61. Carriage Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.71 and a 1 year high of $66.33. The company has a market cap of $815.61 million, a PE ratio of 31.60, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $55.30.

Get Carriage Services alerts:

Carriage Services (NYSE:CSV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.02. Carriage Services had a net margin of 7.61% and a return on equity of 22.71%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Carriage Services, Inc. will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.112 per share. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Carriage Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.03%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in Carriage Services during the third quarter worth about $4,753,000. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Carriage Services by 343.9% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,119,000 after buying an additional 71,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Carriage Services by 144.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 96,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,201,000 after purchasing an additional 56,816 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC bought a new position in Carriage Services during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,362,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Carriage Services during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,916,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on CSV. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Carriage Services from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carriage Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Sidoti raised their target price on Carriage Services from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Roth Capital upped their price target on shares of Carriage Services from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Carriage Services from $60.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

About Carriage Services (Get Rating)

Carriage Services, Inc engages in the provision of funeral and cemetery services. It operates through the Funeral Home and Cemetery segments. The Funeral Home segment offers a complete suite of services to meet families’ funeral needs, including consultation, the removal and preparation of remains, the sale of caskets and related funeral merchandise, the use of funeral homes for visitation and remembrance services and transportation services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carriage Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carriage Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.