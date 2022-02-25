Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pyxis Oncology Inc (NASDAQ:PYXS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.00.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Oncology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Pyxis Oncology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock.

In related news, Director Darren S. Cline purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.39 per share, with a total value of $93,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PYXS. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $21,326,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $16,482,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $12,751,000. Hhlr Advisors LTD. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $8,386,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pyxis Oncology during the 4th quarter valued at $5,637,000. 18.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PYXS stock opened at $6.54 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.09. Pyxis Oncology has a 12 month low of $5.26 and a 12 month high of $19.00.

About Pyxis Oncology

Pyxis Oncology Inc is a preclinical oncology company. It focused on developing an arsenal of next-generation therapeutics to target difficult-to-treat cancers. The company’s product pipeline includes antibody drug conjugate and monoclonal antibody. Pyxis Oncology Inc is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass.

