Guggenheim Capital LLC Trims Position in Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lessened its position in shares of Seabridge Gold Inc. (NYSE:SA – Get Rating) (TSE:SEA) by 6.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 93,983 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,384 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Seabridge Gold were worth $1,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in Seabridge Gold during the third quarter valued at about $77,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 15.0% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 7,244 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 944 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Seabridge Gold by 42,300.0% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,306 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the second quarter worth about $176,000. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC bought a new position in shares of Seabridge Gold in the third quarter worth about $185,000. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Seabridge Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Seabridge Gold in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th.

Shares of Seabridge Gold stock opened at $16.53 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.20 and a 200 day moving average of $17.20. Seabridge Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.85 and a 12 month high of $20.87. The firm has a market cap of $1.31 billion, a PE ratio of -330.60 and a beta of 0.95.

Seabridge Gold Inc engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold properties. It operates through the following projects: Kerr-Sulphurets-Mitchel (KSM), Courageous Lake, Iskut, Snowstorm, non-core assets, 3 Aces, and building trust. The company was founded by James S. Anthony and Rudi P. Fronk on September 14, 1979 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

