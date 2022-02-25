Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF (NYSEARCA:PXF – Get Rating) by 5.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 860,413 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 46,721 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF were worth $40,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 306,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,769,000 after acquiring an additional 6,057 shares during the period. Solitude Financial Services increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 13.8% during the third quarter. Solitude Financial Services now owns 169,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,945,000 after buying an additional 20,551 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 5.4% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 163,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,682,000 after buying an additional 8,374 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 142,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF by 1,041.9% in the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 91,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after purchasing an additional 83,299 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA PXF opened at $45.96 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.92 and its 200-day moving average is $47.87. Invesco FTSE RAFI Developed Markets ex-U.S. ETF has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $50.38.

