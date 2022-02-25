Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Buys 7,184 Shares of GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in GoDaddy Inc. (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 577,243 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 7,184 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in GoDaddy were worth $40,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of GDDY. North Peak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of GoDaddy during the 2nd quarter valued at $156,425,000. BlueSpruce Investments LP grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 34.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlueSpruce Investments LP now owns 5,576,660 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $484,946,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,615 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,019,057 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $349,497,000 after purchasing an additional 290,154 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 527.3% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 319,311 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,767,000 after purchasing an additional 268,412 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of GoDaddy by 769.4% during the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 218,694 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $15,243,000 after purchasing an additional 193,540 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms recently commented on GDDY. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of GoDaddy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, November 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of GoDaddy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $81.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.45.

NYSE:GDDY opened at $82.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $77.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $73.48. GoDaddy Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.70 and a 12 month high of $90.43. The stock has a market cap of $13.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.05.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. GoDaddy had a net margin of 6.35% and a negative return on equity of 357.20%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $973.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that GoDaddy Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Amanpal Singh Bhutani sold 1,325 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total value of $111,790.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 4,408 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.37, for a total transaction of $371,902.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 16,493 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,931. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons on January 1997 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

