Crake Asset Management LLP Has $55.75 Million Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Crake Asset Management LLP increased its position in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 284.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,084,046 shares of the airline’s stock after buying an additional 802,200 shares during the period. Southwest Airlines makes up 3.0% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $55,752,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 138.3% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 491 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Southwest Airlines during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its holdings in Southwest Airlines by 85.8% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 758 shares of the airline’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in Southwest Airlines during the third quarter worth about $42,000. 78.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on LUV. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $71.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. UBS Group cut shares of Southwest Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.24.

LUV stock opened at $44.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.91. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $38.66 and a one year high of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.17.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The airline reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.07. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 6.19% and a negative return on equity of 12.89%. The business had revenue of $5.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.29) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southwest Airlines Co engages in the operation and management of a passenger airline. It offers ancillary services such as early bird check-in, upgraded boarding, and transportation of pets and unaccompanied minors. The firm operates in U.S. states, District of Columbia, the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, Mexico, Jamaica, The Bahamas, Aruba, Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

