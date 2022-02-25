Crake Asset Management LLP Has $258.01 Million Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Crake Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 1,733.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,525,172 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,441,972 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney comprises 14.1% of Crake Asset Management LLP’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Crake Asset Management LLP’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $258,013,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DIS. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 119,795,456 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $20,265,797,000 after acquiring an additional 314,932 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,666,477 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,741,785,000 after acquiring an additional 595,313 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 28,284,577 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,770,379,000 after acquiring an additional 355,101 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 11,105,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,878,713,000 after acquiring an additional 380,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,323,784 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,577,303,000 after acquiring an additional 222,604 shares in the last quarter. 63.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.60, for a total transaction of $1,586,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,868 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.89, for a total transaction of $455,696.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,210 shares of company stock valued at $5,887,223. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

DIS stock opened at $149.40 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a twelve month low of $129.26 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market cap of $272.00 billion, a PE ratio of 88.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $149.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $162.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The entertainment giant reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.44. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.26% and a net margin of 4.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DIS shares. Guggenheim increased their target price on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $205.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Walt Disney from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 19th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $220.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Macquarie reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $190.92.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

