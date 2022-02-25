LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,332,774 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,542 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,768,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Energy Transfer in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in Energy Transfer by 390.6% during the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 5,024 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 270.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 5,554 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 4,054 shares in the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 16,109,139 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $120,013,085.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Matthew S. Ramsey purchased 33,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $7.45 per share, with a total value of $250,029.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 16,290,367 shares of company stock valued at $121,363,234. Company insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.69.

Shares of NYSE:ET opened at $9.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.31. The stock has a market cap of $30.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 2.12. Energy Transfer LP has a one year low of $7.37 and a one year high of $11.55.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $18.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 7.82%. The business’s revenue was up 85.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 8th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 7th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.22%. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

