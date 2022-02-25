LPL Financial LLC Acquires 48,352 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 12.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 448,360 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,352 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $13,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter worth $27,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Investors Research Corp raised its stake in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the period. Finally, Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 459.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,767 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,451 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF stock opened at $28.62 on Friday. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $27.75 and a 1-year high of $33.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $29.76 and its 200 day moving average is $30.45.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

