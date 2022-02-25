JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMST – Get Rating) by 32.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 271,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 66,623 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF were worth $13,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JMST. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 5.9% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 8.3% during the third quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.2% in the third quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Derby & Company Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Derby & Company Inc. now owns 34,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter.

JMST stock opened at $50.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.92. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF has a 1 year low of $50.69 and a 1 year high of $51.15.

