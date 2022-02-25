LPL Financial LLC Has $12.57 Million Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 22.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 170,348 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,702 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $12,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hologic by 117.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Hologic in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Hologic during the third quarter worth about $53,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Hologic by 154.0% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.12% of the company’s stock.

HOLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Hologic from $88.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup downgraded Hologic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $76.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.70.

Shares of Hologic stock opened at $71.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.96. Hologic, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.10 and a 1-year high of $81.04. The company has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.69, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $1.00. Hologic had a return on equity of 48.46% and a net margin of 31.23%. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

