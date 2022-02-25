Credit Suisse AG Decreases Stock Position in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Credit Suisse AG lessened its stake in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) by 14.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,779 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 15,707 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in NOW were worth $732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNOW. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in NOW by 485.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,538,729 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,772,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275,797 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 172.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,587,684 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $109,967,000 after buying an additional 430,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of NOW by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 784,888 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,004,000 after buying an additional 319,098 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DNOW opened at $9.13 on Friday. NOW Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of -19.85 and a beta of 1.84.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. NOW had a negative return on equity of 3.88% and a negative net margin of 3.36%. The firm had revenue of $432.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $426.10 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

DNOW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Stephens upgraded NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.00.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

