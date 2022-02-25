Millennium Management LLC Has $14.41 Million Stock Holdings in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX)

Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in Veritex Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) by 1,564.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 366,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 344,039 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC’s holdings in Veritex were worth $14,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $200,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $203,000. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $206,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the third quarter worth $207,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Veritex in the second quarter worth $244,000. 83.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VBTX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veritex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 7th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Veritex in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Veritex from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ:VBTX opened at $38.53 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $40.30 and its 200-day moving average is $39.30. Veritex Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.28 and a 52-week high of $45.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Veritex (NASDAQ:VBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $92.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $90.09 million. Veritex had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 37.23%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Veritex Holdings, Inc. will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. Veritex’s payout ratio is presently 28.78%.

In other Veritex news, Director Fallon William purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.11 per share, for a total transaction of $38,110.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO C Malcolm Holland III sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.90, for a total transaction of $249,375.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 81,250 shares of company stock valued at $3,317,235. 4.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veritex Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of commercial banking products and services to small to medium-sized businesses and professionals. It offers personal and business banking products, mortgages, and treasury services. The company was founded by Charles Malcolm Holland III in June 2009 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

