38,159 Shares in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Purchased by MFA Wealth Advisors LLC

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 38,159 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $59,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 217.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 73 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 280.0% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 37,000 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 27,263 shares during the period. Avion Wealth raised its position in Mastercard by 34.0% in the third quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 134 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mastercard in the third quarter worth about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.86% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $369.38 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $306.00 and a 52-week high of $401.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $361.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $367.52 and a 200-day moving average of $354.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The credit services provider reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.14. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.00% and a return on equity of 122.90%. The company had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Tuesday, November 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $8.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.37%.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 90,994 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.30, for a total transaction of $28,690,408.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 15,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $5,515,580.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 662,478 shares of company stock valued at $239,382,286 over the last quarter. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Mastercard from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 28th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $448.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $448.00 to $449.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $430.50.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

