Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Evoke Pharma (NASDAQ:EVOK – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock.

Shares of EVOK opened at $0.65 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 8.18 and a current ratio of 8.35. Evoke Pharma has a twelve month low of $0.47 and a twelve month high of $3.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91. The firm has a market cap of $21.13 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 0.93.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EVOK. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the first quarter worth $139,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 18.2% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 397,742 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 61,226 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Evoke Pharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 19.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 234,309 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $304,000 after purchasing an additional 38,549 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Evoke Pharma by 192.5% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 55,336 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 36,418 shares in the last quarter. 12.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Evoke Pharma, Inc is a pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of drugs for the treatment of gastrointestinal disorders and diseases. It develops Gimoti, with promotility and anti-emetic effects, for the relief of symptoms associated with acute and recurrent diabetic gastroparesis in women with diabetes mellitus.

