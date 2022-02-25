StockNews.com Begins Coverage on First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

FCCO has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James cut shares of First Community from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of First Community from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st.

Shares of FCCO opened at $20.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $20.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $153.82 million, a PE ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 0.64. First Community has a fifty-two week low of $17.61 and a fifty-two week high of $23.42.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 19th. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. First Community had a net margin of 25.18% and a return on equity of 11.32%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that First Community will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 1st were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.55%. This is a boost from First Community’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. First Community’s dividend payout ratio is 25.37%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FCCO. Strategic Value Bank Partners LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 4th quarter worth $2,882,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $2,288,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in First Community by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 315,983 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,304,000 after purchasing an additional 90,415 shares during the period. Fourthstone LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 3rd quarter worth $1,653,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Community during the 2nd quarter worth $1,202,000. 51.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

