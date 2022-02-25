MFA Wealth Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 93,439 shares of the coffee company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,212,852,000 after acquiring an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Starbucks by 15.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,407,536 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,499,096,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822,190 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,455,407,000 after acquiring an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,022,918,000 after acquiring an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Starbucks by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 8,339,175 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $919,894,000 after acquiring an additional 378,486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.26% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Angela Lis sold 6,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.88, for a total transaction of $701,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 250,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.09, for a total transaction of $29,022,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SBUX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Starbucks from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $126.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, December 17th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $108.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Starbucks from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $117.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:SBUX opened at $91.01 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $104.69 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $101.77 and its 200-day moving average is $109.67. Starbucks Co. has a 52 week low of $87.25 and a 52 week high of $126.32.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The coffee company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 55.34% and a net margin of 14.45%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. The North America and International segments sell coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores and licensed stores.

