StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Global Indemnity Group (NASDAQ:GBLI) in a report published on Tuesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the insurance provider's stock.

NASDAQ:GBLI opened at $26.03 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $25.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.20. Global Indemnity Group has a 52 week low of $23.97 and a 52 week high of $31.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.12 and a beta of 0.25.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 20th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 17th. Global Indemnity Group’s payout ratio is currently 294.13%.

In other Global Indemnity Group news, Director Bruce R. Lederman purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $25.97 per share, for a total transaction of $51,940.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . 43.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GBLI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Global Indemnity Group by 29,282.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 44,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,204,000 after purchasing an additional 44,510 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Indemnity Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $853,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Global Indemnity Group by 56.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,893 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,032 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 78,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its stake in Global Indemnity Group by 28.6% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 9,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. 88.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Global Indemnity Group Company Profile

Global Indemnity Group LLC engages in providing diversified insurance and reinsurance services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Specialty, Specialty Property, Farm, Ranch, and Stable, and Reinsurance Operations. The Commercial Specialty segment provides specialty and casualty products designed for product lines such as small business binding authority, property brokerage, vacant express and programs.

