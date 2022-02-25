Morgan Stanley Has $40.79 Million Holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ)

Morgan Stanley lessened its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF (NASDAQ:PRFZ – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,656 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF were worth $40,788,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Standard Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 5,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 305.3% during the 3rd quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,498 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the period.

Shares of NASDAQ PRFZ opened at $176.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $183.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $186.03. Invesco FTSE RAFI US 1500 Small-Mid ETF has a 52-week low of $165.73 and a 52-week high of $202.21.

