Morgan Stanley Increases Stock Holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ)

Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IXJ – Get Rating) by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 498,067 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,301 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF were worth $41,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in IXJ. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 56.4% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Global Healthcare ETF during the third quarter worth $47,000. Better Money Decisions LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 41.7% during the third quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in iShares Global Healthcare ETF by 69.4% during the third quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Global Healthcare ETF stock opened at $81.47 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $86.19. iShares Global Healthcare ETF has a 12 month low of $72.98 and a 12 month high of $90.91.

iShares Global Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Healthcare Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Healthcare Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standards & Poor’s Financial Services LLC (S&P) deems to be a part of the consumer staples sector of the economy.

