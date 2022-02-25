Morgan Stanley Has $43.97 Million Stock Holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX)

Morgan Stanley cut its stake in Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,979,605 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 54,940 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Sixth Street Specialty Lending were worth $43,967,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TSLX. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 152.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 22,050 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,047 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after buying an additional 1,903 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 80.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 137,742 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after buying an additional 61,354 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 60.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,259 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 10,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Sixth Street Specialty Lending by 24.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 140,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,127,000 after buying an additional 27,703 shares during the last quarter. 49.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TSLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. JMP Securities upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $24.00 to $25.50 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Raymond James upped their target price on Sixth Street Specialty Lending from $23.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sixth Street Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sixth Street Specialty Lending currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.90.

TSLX stock opened at $23.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.34. Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.36 and a fifty-two week high of $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.18.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending (NYSE:TSLX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.10. Sixth Street Specialty Lending had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 85.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. Sixth Street Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.03%.

Sixth Street Specialty Lending, Inc acts as private equity fund. The fund target companies operating in the fields health, commercial, internet, industrial, technology serveries. It provides financing for first-lien debt, second-lien debt, mezzanine and unsecured debt and equity and other investments,transaction size between $15 to $350 million, EBTIDA of $10 to $250 million and enterprise value of $50 million.

