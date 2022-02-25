Morgan Stanley Acquires 134,233 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 36.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 498,097 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 134,233 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in MasTec were worth $42,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 9.4% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 15,363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,326,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Man Group plc boosted its stake in MasTec by 76.2% during the second quarter. Man Group plc now owns 80,356 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,526,000 after buying an additional 34,740 shares during the period. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV boosted its stake in MasTec by 142.5% during the third quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 12,815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after buying an additional 7,530 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MasTec by 118.8% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 32,025 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,398,000 after buying an additional 17,387 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in MasTec by 3.3% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,019 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. 74.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MTZ. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on MasTec from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded MasTec from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.56.

MTZ opened at $90.95 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.37 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $91.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. MasTec, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $122.33.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmissions, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

