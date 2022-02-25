GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) in a research note published on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GSIT opened at $4.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $97.93 million, a P/E ratio of -5.29 and a beta of 0.69. GSI Technology has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $7.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.11.

GSI Technology (NASDAQ:GSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.01. GSI Technology had a negative return on equity of 25.71% and a negative net margin of 56.71%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GSIT. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 92,004 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 5,057 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $84,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in GSI Technology by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 210,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $972,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in GSI Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.49% of the company’s stock.

About GSI Technology (Get Rating)

GSI Technology, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of memory products primarily for the networking, and telecommunications markets. Its product includes Static Random Access Memory, or SRAM, which incorporated in networking and telecommunications equipment, such as routers, switches, wide area network infrastructure equipment, wireless base stations and network access equipment.

