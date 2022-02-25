Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Communications Systems (NASDAQ:JCS – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Shares of JCS opened at $2.14 on Tuesday. Communications Systems has a one year low of $1.92 and a one year high of $11.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.80 million, a P/E ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average of $4.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Epiq Partners LLC purchased a new position in Communications Systems during the third quarter valued at $309,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 5.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,803 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 2,607 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 425,634 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,056,000 after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Communications Systems by 44.9% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,451 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 11,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Communications Systems in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. 53.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Communications Systems, Inc engages in the provision of network infrastructure and services for global deployments of enterprise and industrial networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Electronics and Software, Services and Support, and Other. Electronics and Software segment designs, develops, and sells Intelligent Edge solutions that provide connectivity and power through Power over Ethernet (PoE) products and actionable intelligence to end devices in an Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem through embedded and cloud-based management software.

