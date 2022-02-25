Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.
About Landmark Bancorp (Get Rating)
Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.
