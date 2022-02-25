Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $26.63 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.30. Landmark Bancorp has a 12 month low of $23.38 and a 12 month high of $31.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This is a positive change from Landmark Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 15th. Landmark Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.32%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 181,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,167,000 after acquiring an additional 48,764 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 167,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,787,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 180.6% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 132,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after buying an additional 85,287 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 18.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,327 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,196,000 after buying an additional 18,380 shares during the period. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS lifted its stake in Landmark Bancorp by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 117,972 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,385,000 after buying an additional 3,019 shares during the period. 24.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Landmark Bancorp

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

