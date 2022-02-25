Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Riley Exploration Permian from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th.

Get Riley Exploration Permian alerts:

REPX opened at $31.90 on Tuesday. Riley Exploration Permian has a one year low of $15.53 and a one year high of $53.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44.

Riley Exploration Permian (NYSE:REPX – Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 13th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $48.61 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.64 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Riley Exploration Permian will post 4.01 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 26th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 25th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 37,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,947,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 40.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Riley Exploration Permian by 83.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Riley Exploration Permian Company Profile (Get Rating)

Riley Exploration Permian, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company. The firm is focused on the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Texas and New Mexico. Its activities also include the horizontal development of the San Andres formation, a shelf margin deposit on the Northwest Shelf of the Permian Basin.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Riley Exploration Permian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Riley Exploration Permian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.