Amryt Pharma plc Forecasted to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share (NASDAQ:AMYT)

Amryt Pharma plc (NASDAQ:AMYT – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at SVB Leerink issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst M. Foroohar forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. SVB Leerink currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Amryt Pharma’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on AMYT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amryt Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Maxim Group began coverage on shares of Amryt Pharma in a research report on Friday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.75.

NASDAQ AMYT opened at $8.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $516.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.81 and a beta of -0.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $10.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.66. Amryt Pharma has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $15.42.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Amryt Pharma by 4,011.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 3,049 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amryt Pharma during the 2nd quarter valued at about $121,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, StoneX Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Amryt Pharma in the 3rd quarter valued at about $187,000. 49.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amryt Pharma Company Profile

Amryt Pharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases. The company offers Lomitapide for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia; and Metreleptin for the treatment of generalized and partial lipodystrophy.

