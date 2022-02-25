Insider Buying: Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE) Major Shareholder Buys 15,000 Shares of Stock

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNSE – Get Rating) major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $3.97 per share, with a total value of $59,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cambrian Biopharma Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 23rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.80 per share, with a total value of $9,500.00.

On Wednesday, February 16th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 2,551 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.25 per share, for a total transaction of $10,841.75.

On Monday, February 14th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.18 per share, for a total transaction of $41,800.00.

On Friday, February 11th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 12,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $55,000.00.

On Tuesday, February 8th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 10,000 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.33 per share, for a total transaction of $43,300.00.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 17,500 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.65 per share, for a total transaction of $81,375.00.

On Thursday, January 27th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc acquired 6,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.31 per share, for a total transaction of $26,291.00.

On Tuesday, January 25th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 20,100 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $97,686.00.

On Friday, January 21st, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 24,703 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.94 per share, for a total transaction of $122,032.82.

On Wednesday, January 19th, Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 10,244 shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.97 per share, for a total transaction of $50,912.68.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $3.68 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.45. Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.45 and a fifty-two week high of $17.98.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics by 565.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 2,047 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 255.1% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,732 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Sensei Biotherapeutics by 14,298.4% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 8,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 8,722 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

