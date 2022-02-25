Elizabeth Summers Purchases 4,500 Shares of Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB) Stock

Superior Plus Corp. (TSE:SPB – Get Rating) Senior Officer Elizabeth Summers acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$10.92 per share, with a total value of C$49,140.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 42,782 shares in the company, valued at C$467,179.44.

Elizabeth Summers also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, November 30th, Elizabeth Summers bought 1,500 shares of Superior Plus stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$13.50 per share, with a total value of C$20,250.00.

Shares of SPB stock opened at C$11.20 on Friday. Superior Plus Corp. has a 1-year low of C$10.80 and a 1-year high of C$16.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$12.76 and its 200 day moving average price is C$13.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.28, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of C$1.97 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.81.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Superior Plus’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SPB shares. TD Securities decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$17.50 to C$16.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. raised Superior Plus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from C$17.00 to C$16.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Superior Plus from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial raised Superior Plus from a “sector perform under weight” rating to an “outperfrom under weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$14.83.

Superior Plus Company Profile

Superior Plus Corp. engages in the energy distribution and specialty chemicals businesses in Canada, the United States, and Chile. It operates through three segments: Canadian Propane Distribution, United States (U.S.) Propane Distribution, and Specialty Chemicals. The Canadian Propane Distribution segment engages in the propane and natural gas liquid marketing wholesale business in Canada and California.

