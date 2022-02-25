Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for Agilent Technologies, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:A)

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for Agilent Technologies in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst P. Souda now forecasts that the medical research company will earn $1.11 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.15. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on A. Cowen decreased their price objective on Agilent Technologies from $187.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $179.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $169.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $180.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Agilent Technologies from $170.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Agilent Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $160.54.

Shares of A opened at $128.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 2.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $143.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.22. Agilent Technologies has a 52 week low of $112.47 and a 52 week high of $179.57.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 21st. The medical research company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Agilent Technologies had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 19.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.06 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 4th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.32%.

In other Agilent Technologies news, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 123,459 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total value of $18,373,168.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Dominique Grau sold 3,669 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $590,709.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 128,597 shares of company stock worth $19,187,104.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,352,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,879,602 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,605,637 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,489,149,000 after purchasing an additional 320,026 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,370,324 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,134,572,000 after purchasing an additional 401,106 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Agilent Technologies by 38.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,057,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,269,255,000 after purchasing an additional 2,250,500 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Agilent Technologies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,907,046 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $873,119,000 after acquiring an additional 164,261 shares during the last quarter.

Agilent Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of application focused solutions for life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences and Applied Markets, Diagnostics and Genomics, and Agilent CrossLab. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers application-focused solutions that include instruments and software that enable it to identify, quantify, and analyze the physical and biological properties of substances and products, as well as the clinical and life sciences research areas to interrogate samples at the molecular and cellular level.

