Catherine Wong Sells 3,515 Shares of Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL) Stock

Amplitude Inc (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) Director Catherine Wong sold 3,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.66, for a total value of $69,104.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

AMPL stock opened at $21.63 on Friday. Amplitude Inc has a 12-month low of $16.60 and a 12-month high of $87.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.67.

Amplitude (NASDAQ:AMPL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. Amplitude’s quarterly revenue was up 64.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Amplitude Inc will post -0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPL. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $20,255,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $985,000. WMS Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $230,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $1,431,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in Amplitude in the fourth quarter worth $13,997,000. 64.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AMPL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their target price on Amplitude from $80.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Amplitude from $75.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Amplitude from $79.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amplitude currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.00.

About Amplitude

Amplitude Inc is a pioneer in digital optimization. Amplitude Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

