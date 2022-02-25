-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TLRY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Tilray from $12.00 to $7.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Barclays initiated coverage on Tilray in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Tilray from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. MKM Partners dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $10.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price target on shares of Tilray from $11.80 to $7.40 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.54.

Tilray stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

