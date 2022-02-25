-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) will announce ($0.08) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Tilray’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, May 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Tilray will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.17). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.19) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.36) to $0.09. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Tilray.
Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 10th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. Tilray had a negative return on equity of 2.57% and a negative net margin of 66.64%. The business had revenue of $155.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $171.57 million. The business’s revenue was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year.
Tilray stock opened at $6.17 on Tuesday. Tilray has a 52 week low of $5.15 and a 52 week high of $31.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 2.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.23 and a beta of 2.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.81.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TLRY. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Tilray by 157.6% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,592 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Tilray during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.09% of the company’s stock.
Tilray Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tilray (TLRY)
- 3 Commodity Stocks to Consider Adding Now
- Lyft Shares are Ready to Be Lifted Up Down Here
- MarketBeat Podcast – What Stocks Will You Be Watching After This Current Sell-Off
- Oil Stocks to Watch as Russia-Ukraine Conflict Escalates
- What A Russian Invasion Of Ukraine Means For The Market
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilray (TLRY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Tilray Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilray and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.